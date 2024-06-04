'Historical feat in India's history': PM Modi thanks citizens for placing faith in NDA again

PM Modi thanked the people of the country for the NDA’s third term, calling it an “unprecedented moment” in the history of India . The Prime Minister assured the countrymen that he will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolves to fulfil their aspirations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked the people of India for giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a third consecutive win. "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India's history," PM Modi said in a post on X.

“I assure the countrymen that to fulfil their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolves. I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for the dedication and tireless hard work they have done,” he added.

“I offer my heartfelt thanks to the people of the country for giving NDA the opportunity to serve for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. The third consecutive victory has made it clear that the public’s trust is only with Modi ji,” Amit Shah said on X.

Defying exit poll predictions, the INDIA bloc put up a splendid performance in the Hindi belt and the southern states to bring down the NDA’s number under 300. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over one lakh. Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel by a staggering margin of more than 7.44 lakh votes.

Latest Videos