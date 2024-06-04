Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Historical feat in India's history': PM Modi thanks citizens for placing faith in NDA again

    PM Modi thanked the people of the country for the NDA’s third term, calling it an “unprecedented moment” in the history of IndiaThe Prime Minister assured the countrymen that he will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolves to fulfil their aspirations.

    Historical feat in India's history': PM Modi thanks citizens for placing faith in NDA again see post gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 9:19 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked the people of India for giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a third consecutive win. "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India's history," PM Modi said in a post on X.

    “I assure the countrymen that to fulfil their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolves. I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for the dedication and tireless hard work they have done,” he added.

    “I offer my heartfelt thanks to the people of the country for giving NDA the opportunity to serve for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. The third consecutive victory has made it clear that the public’s trust is only with Modi ji,” Amit Shah said on X.

    Defying exit poll predictions, the INDIA bloc put up a splendid performance in the Hindi belt and the southern states to bring down the NDA’s number under 300. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over one lakh. Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel by a staggering margin of more than 7.44 lakh votes.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 9:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: FULL list of winners here gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: BJP sweeps hill state, Check FULL list of winners here

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi wins big with 612970 votes from Varanasi AJR

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi wins big with 612970 votes from Varanasi

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; state-wise results snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; check state-wise results

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here AJR

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: FULL list of winners here gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: BJP sweeps hill state, Check FULL list of winners here

    Pierre Kalulu Chronicles: Top 9 moments of the French Footballer osf

    Pierre Kalulu Chronicles: Top 9 moments of the French Footballer

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi wins big with 612970 votes from Varanasi AJR

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi wins big with 612970 votes from Varanasi

    Netizens claim Shah Rukh Khan's THIS statement is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition RKK

    LS election 2024: Netizens claim Shah Rukh's THIS dialogue is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; state-wise results snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; check state-wise results

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon