TN CM C Joseph Vijay will move a resolution in the state assembly to make singing the state song "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" mandatory before events at educational institutions, government offices, and other public institutions across Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to move a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly regarding the mandatory singing of the State Song "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" before the commencement of programmes held by educational institutions, government offices and other public institutions in the state.

Historical Context and Status

The resolution states that Tamil is one of the world's oldest classical languages and that Tamil civilisation represents one of the oldest cultural traditions in the world. It highlights that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu", the invocation to Mother Tamil from the play "Manonmaniam" written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, was brought into practice through a government order issued on November 23, 1970, directing that it should be sung first at government functions.

The resolution further states that from December 12, 2021, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" was officially accorded the status of State Song, and its mandatory singing before programmes in educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in Tamil Nadu was ordered.

Resolution in Response to MHA Communication

The resolution comes in the context of observations made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in its letter dated July 9, regarding the singing of the State Song.

Asserting Cultural and Linguistic Rights

The Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution states that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" is an expression of respect for the Tamil language and culture and emphasises that, in accordance with linguistic and cultural rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, the song shall continue to be mandatorily sung first before programmes held by institutions across the state.

"Therefore, this House ( Tamil Nadu Assembly ) emphasises that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" is an expression of respect for the Tamil language and Tamil culture. In accordance with the linguistic and cultural rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, and with a view to preserving the Cultural identity of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously resolves that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" shall be mandatorily sung first, before the commencement of programmes held by all Educational Institutions, Universities, Government Offices, Public Sector Undertakings and other Public Institutions in Tamil Nadu," the resolution read. (ANI)