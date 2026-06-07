Varanasi Municipal Corp has announced a plan to relocate all meat, fish, and poultry shops from the city to designated outskirts. The decision, part of a larger urban development push, aims to improve sanitation and public convenience in the city.

Varanasi to Relocate Meat Shops to City Outskirts

In a significant policy shift aimed at streamlining urban infrastructure and public convenience, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has announced a phased plan to relocate all meat, fish, and poultry shops from within city limits to designated areas on the outskirts. The decision was formalised during a general house meeting chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari at the historic Town Hall in Maidagin. Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal outlined the roadmap for the transition. In the first phase, five strategic locations, Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur, have been identified to host these markets. The move follows long-standing discussions regarding urban sanitation, zoning, and the challenges faced by traders during specific religious periods, such as the month of Shravan.

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Other Key Decisions for Urban Development

The corporation also took decisive action on several other fronts to enhance the city's development. Mayor Tiwari directed the immediate auction of approximately 40,000 cubic meters of soil extracted from the Jal Kal settling tank to boost municipal revenue. Strict instructions were issued to complete construction on six major roads under the Chief Minister Grids Scheme according to contractual timelines. Addressing concerns regarding the Kashi Interpretation Centre, the administration clarified that the historic Bhelupur Jal Kal building will remain intact. The project will instead utilise vacant land, incorporating solar energy infrastructure. A proposal to develop a dedicated retail fruit market in Shivpur, featuring 500 shops, was discussed to better organise the city's trade landscape.

Environmental Responsibility in Focus

In a commendable demonstration of environmental responsibility, the meeting was preceded by a symbolic gesture of sustainability. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, and other officials arrived at the Town Hall using e-rickshaws. This action reinforced the Municipal Corporation's "No Fuel Day" initiative, observed every Saturday in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call for environmental conservation and the reduction of carbon footprints.

The meeting served as a forum for intense debate on urban welfare, with councillors highlighting issues ranging from encroachment on local ponds and door-to-door garbage collection to ensuring water connectivity in the city's newly expanded wards. By balancing heritage preservation with modern infrastructure needs, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation aims to create a more organised and environmentally conscious future for the Kashi region.