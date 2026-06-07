Tamil Nadu ministers, after a review meeting in Tiruppur, announced that projects for waste management and tackling pollution from dyeing units have been identified for immediate implementation. Development in tribal areas will also be expedited.

Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said projects have been identified that require immediate implementation, including waste management and pollution caused by dyeing units, which were discussed in the review meeting. Tamil Nadu Ministers KA Sengottaiyan, Arun Raj, and Animal Husbandry Minister Kamali addressed the media following a review meeting held in Tiruppur to assess development works and public issues.

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Development and Governance Pledges

He further said, "Development works in tribal and hill areas would be completed within two months through the Revenue Department, in accordance with Central Government guidelines." A separate review meeting was also conducted with Agriculture Department officials, and necessary follow-up action will be taken. Sengottaiyan added that the government is committed to studying and resolving long-standing issues, ensuring transparent and efficient governance while maintaining law and order.

Commitment to Transparency and Expedited Action

Arun Raj said the review meeting was aimed at explaining the government's vision and objectives to departmental officials. He emphasised the administration's commitment to transparent, corruption-free governance. Several projects delayed during the previous administration would be expedited through coordination with officials from various departments. According to him, public needs would be addressed in a phased manner. Referring to the government's recent performance, Arun Raj said, "Visible changes have already taken place within 20 days and urged the public to give the administration more time to fully implement its reforms and anti-corruption measures."

Stray Dog Population Control Measures

Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Minister Kamali said discussions are underway regarding issues related to stray dogs. She assured that appropriate relief measures would be provided and that steps would be taken to control the stray dog population. (ANI)