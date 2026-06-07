Bodies of two men, a driver and an assistant, were found under a trailer at the APMC Market in Navi Mumbai. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and suspect the deaths could be due to heat. An investigation is currently underway.

Bodies of two men were found under a trailer in the Sector-19 area of APMC Market in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, police said. The deceased have been identified, and both were working as a driver and an assistant on the same vehicle.

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The APMC Market Yard is a busy hub for truck parking and transport activities.

Police Suspect Heat-Related Causes

The exact circumstances of the deaths are not yet clear, police said adding that they are also suspecting heat-related causes. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shelar said, "Police suspect the deaths may be due to heat. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem."

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)