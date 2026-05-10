A 35-year-old private school teacher, Gautam Patel, was arrested in Varanasi after allegedly pointing a pistol at a CSC operator and demanding ₹10,000. The incident, recorded on CCTV in Kazi Sarai, happened on Saturday night in the Baragaon area. The operator raised an alarm, and locals chased and caught the suspect.

A 35-year-old private school teacher was arrested in Varanasi after he allegedly tried to rob a Common Service Centre (CSC) at gunpoint. The incident took place on Saturday night at 8:08 pm in the Baragaon police station area, near Kazi Sarai. Police said the entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the centre. The accused has been identified as Gautam Patel, son of Shiv Kumar Patel, a resident of Bharatpur village under the same police station area.

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Gun pointed at store owner

According to the CCTV footage, the man entered the CSC wearing a helmet. At first, he moved around the centre calmly, as if checking the area. He waited near the counter for some time.

Suddenly, he walked towards the grill window where the operator, Javed Ali, was sitting. Without warning, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him.

The accused demanded money. He asked for ₹10,000 and said, “Give me cash, I have taken a lot of debt.

He also repeated that he was under financial pressure, according to a report by India Today.

Even though he was threatening with a weapon, his tone was not only aggressive. At times, he sounded like he was pleading.

Operator stays calm and raises alarm

Instead of reacting with panic, Javed Ali stayed calm. He spoke to the man and tried to delay the situation. This helped prevent immediate violence.

During the conversation, Javed Ali raised an alarm. The sound changed everything.

Realising that people might come, the accused quickly turned and ran out of the CSC.

The delay gave the operator enough time to alert others.

Chase through narrow lanes

Javed Ali did not stay inside. He followed the fleeing man and shouted for help.

Local residents heard the noise and joined the chase. The narrow streets of Kazi Sarai became the scene of a sudden pursuit.

Within a short time, the accused was surrounded by people.

Locals overpowered him, beat him, and took away the pistol from his hand. After that, he was handed over to the Baragaon police.

CCTV footage confirms events

The full sequence, entry, gun threat, demand for money, escape attempt and capture, was clearly captured on CCTV.

The footage shows the man moving from quiet observation to sudden aggression. It also shows the panic during his attempt to flee.

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Police later confirmed that the weapon recovered from him was an illegal pistol.

Teacher identified as Gautam Patel

Police identified the accused as Gautam Patel. Shockingly, he works as a private school teacher.

During questioning, he reportedly told police that he was facing heavy financial problems. He said he had taken large loans and had to pay ₹25,000 every month as instalments.

However, his salary from the school was only ₹13,000 per month. Because of this gap, he said he felt pressured and decided to attempt the robbery.

Authorities believe financial stress may have played a major role, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Legal action taken

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Baragaon police station.

The accused was formally taken into custody on 10 May at around 1 am after completing necessary procedures. Police are now investigating:

The source of the illegal weapon

Whether he planned similar crimes before

If anyone else was involved

Further inquiry is continuing.

Local residents said they acted quickly to stop the suspect. Their immediate response helped prevent possible harm.

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The incident has caused concern in the area, especially because the accused is a teacher. Many people expressed shock that a school teacher was involved in such an act.

Police have said that strict action will be taken according to law