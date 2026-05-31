Thousands of devotees gathered in Madurai for the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple's chariot procession and to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, with many fulfilling vows through rituals like fire-walking.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Madurai on Sunday to witness and participate in the grand temple chariot procession of the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple.

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The Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple is one of the renowned 108 Vaishnavite sacred shrines (Divya Desams). The Vaikasi Perunthiruvizha at the temple commenced on May 23 with the ceremonial flag hoisting. Following this, for 14 days, the deity has been taken in procession every morning and evening on various vahanams, including the lion, Garuda, Hanuman, Adisesha (serpent), elephant, and horse, blessing devotees along the temple streets.

The highlight of the festival, the grand temple chariot procession, is being conducted with great enthusiasm.

Vaikasi Visakam Celebrations in Madurai

Earlier, thousands of devotees gathered at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vaikasi Visakam, which marks the birth star of Lord Murugan. The temple, revered as one of the six sacred abodes of the deity, witnessed a massive influx of worshippers from across Tamil Nadu, who participated in special rituals and offered prayers.

The celebrations commenced with special pujas and abhishekams for the presiding deity. Devotees carried various forms of kavadi, including decorated wooden arches, flower-adorned structures, and milk pots, as expressions of devotion.

Many also observed rigorous vows, including piercing their cheeks and tongues with spears, symbolising faith, penance, and gratitude to Lord Murugan. Temple authorities, in coordination with the local police, made extensive arrangements to manage the large crowds and ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the festivities.

Devotees Perform Fire-Walking Ritual

The centuries-old temple, located in Tharangambadi taluk and administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, serves as the family deity temple for thousands of families across the region.

As part of the festival, special rituals including Maha Abhishekam, Sandalwood Alankaram, and Maha Deeparadhana were performed for the presiding deity. Devotees participating in the fire-walking ceremony were first tied with sacred protective threads on the banks of the River Cauvery before the ceremonial procession of the Sakthi Karagam commenced.

Accompanied by traditional drumbeats and devotional music, devotees carried the Sakthi Karagam in a grand procession to the temple. Upon reaching the premises, the Karagam was ceremonially taken across the specially prepared fire pit. Subsequently, large numbers of devotees walked across the fire pit as an act of faith and to fulfil their vows. (ANI)