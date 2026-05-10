A five-year-old girl was found walking alone on a highway in Indonesia on 30 April. Residents took her to police, who shared a video to find her parents. The clip went viral as she danced and smiled at the station. Her mother later collected her safely. Police gifted her a pink bicycle, and the story attracted widespread online attention.

A five-year-old girl from Indonesia has become an internet star after being found walking alone near a highway. Local residents spotted Azkiya Nabila Limbong on 30 April. They were worried because she was alone and took her to the police station for safety. Police then recorded a video to help find her parents. In the clip, officers said they had found the child and were searching for her family, Marhaban and Rizky. The video was shared online and quickly went viral.

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Her cheerful reaction at the station

Instead of looking upset or scared, Azkiya surprised everyone with her calm and playful behaviour. In the video, she was seen smiling, dancing, and even giving a cheeky salute to the camera. Many people online said they were amused by how relaxed she looked. Some joked that she seemed like a real-life explorer. Others praised her confidence and happy spirit. The clip spread quickly across social media and attracted thousands of reactions.

How her parents found out

The video posted by police was seen by Azkiya’s aunt on Facebook. She recognised the child and informed Azkiya’s mother. Her mother, Rizky, then went straight to the police station to collect her daughter. Police later shared another video showing Azkiya standing next to her mother. Once again, she appeared calm and cheerful.

The family was reunited safely, and police confirmed that the child was back with her parents.

Why she was walking alone

Azkiya’s mother explained that the incident happened because of a simple misunderstanding. She had promised her daughter that they would go to the market after school.

However, the little girl could not wait. She decided to leave and walk towards the main road on her own. That is when residents noticed her and alerted the authorities.

Her mother said the experience has taught both parents an important lesson. They now plan to pay closer attention to their children’s movements.

Police give her a pink bicycle

After the reunion, police surprised Azkiya with a pink bicycle. The gift was meant as a kind gesture to celebrate her safe return.

The moment added to the cheerful mood of the story. Many people online reacted with humour, saying the girl might explore even more places with her new bike. Others joked that she would continue her adventures.

Some users called her names like “Dora the Explorer” and “Shinchan”, comparing her to popular cartoon characters known for curiosity and energy.

Public reaction online

The video received many comments. People praised the girl’s innocence and positive attitude. Some said they were happy she was safe. Others described her as confident and fearless.

Several users wrote that the police looked as if they needed rest after spending time with her. Many also wished her and her family well.

The story touched people because it showed both the worry of parents and the joy of a safe reunion. It also highlighted how quickly social media can turn a small event into global news.