BSP chief Mayawati and PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, praising her contributions to public welfare, good governance, and nation-building, calling her an inspiration for all.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday paid homage to Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, recalling her contributions to the nation and offering her salutations.

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Paying tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, Mayawati described her as a "great ruler of Indian history" who gave a new direction to society through her spirit of service and commitment to public welfare. She praised Ahilyabai Holkar's invaluable contributions and said her governance, social service, and welfare-oriented initiatives continue to inspire people across the country.

In a post on X, she wrote, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar Ji, renowned in the country as a just, secular, and great welfare-oriented ruler, I offer a hundred salutations and boundless tributes of reverence. Great ruler of Indian history, Ahilyabai Holkar Ji, provided a new direction to society through her ideals, spirit of service, and public welfare works."

She further added, "Her life is an inspirational source for feminine power, good governance, social harmony, and public service. Today, on the sacred occasion of her birth anniversary, I pay humble homage to her and extend best wishes to her followers."

PM Modi pays homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also paid tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, recalling her immense contributions to public welfare, cultural preservation, and nation-building.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister offered his salutations to Ahilyabai Holkar and remembered her for her intelligence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. Highlighting her legacy, PM Modi said that her life remains an exemplary model of good governance, patriotism, and cultural pride. He noted that she led with courage and a strong sense of duty throughout her life.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji, countless salutations to her! The entire nation remembers her with respect and honour for her intelligence, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public welfare. Her life is an exemplary model of good governance, patriotism, and cultural pride," the Prime Minister wrote. (ANI)