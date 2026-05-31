BJP MLA Arjun Singh claims 'thief' chants against Abhishek Banerjee reflect public wrath. Banerjee, hospitalized after an attack with bricks and stones, alleges a 'BJP-sponsored' murder attempt and vows to fight the case up to the Supreme Court.

'Abhishek Banerjee faced public wrath': BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arjun Singh on Sunday said that people welcomed TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with chants of 'thief-thief' while claiming that the latter "forced thousands of people to flee Bengal". He also launched a sharp attack against the TMC while rejecting allegations surrounding an attack on Abhishek Banerjee, claiming the ruling party leader was merely facing public wrath.

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"... Abhishek Banerjee, who forced thousands of people to flee Bengal, was welcomed by the public with chants of 'thief-thief' (chor-chor). The allegations they are making are false," Singh told reporters while reacting to the incident. Singh further insinuated that the public reception reflects deep-seated resentment among the local populace against the ruling dispensation's governance policies, which he alleged have caused widespread displacement and distress across the state.

'They wanted to kill me': Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP-sponsored attack

Earlier, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was taken to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata after he was attacked. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident and appealed for peace. The TMC leader was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, who the party alleged was killed by "BJP-backed miscreants" in post-poll violence.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate security lapse and accused authorities of allowing the violence to continue. "They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he added.

Banerjee further alleged that despite security personnel informing their seniors, no adequate force arrived at the spot. "If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this incident to continue. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go up to the Supreme Court to fight this case," he said.

Describing the incident, Banerjee alleged that bricks, stones and eggs were hurled at him and claimed he sustained injuries. "They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," he alleged.