Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das alleged a conspiracy by the Bengal govt after a fire gutted 4,000 EVMs in Kolkata. Trinamool Congress also hit out at the ECI, demanding a probe and questioning if it was a deliberate act to destroy evidence.

After All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), a Congress leader has also hit out at the Bengal government over fire that gutted around 4,000 EVMs stored in a government building in Kolkata. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das alleged a conspiracy and said people should understand "why EVMs were burnt". He alleged that Bengal government burnt 4000 EVMs. "The people of the country ought to understand, and indeed everyone does understand, why they were burnt. What was the need to burn them? They could have simply abandoned them. If EVM have become so flawed, then switch to paper ballots... then the truth will come to light," he said.

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TMC Hits Out at Election Commission

TMC had ealier hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a massive fire gutted nearly 4,000 EVMs stored in a government building in Kolkata. The party demanded a transparent investigation, questioning whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to make 'crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy.

"MYSTERIOUSLY DESTROYED IN FIRE! 4,000 Control Units. 4,000 Ballot Units. 4,000 VVPATs. Linked to Kasba, Jadavpur, Behala East, Behala West, Metiaburuz, Satgachia and multiple assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour sub-division.TMC further wrote that ECI cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives, emphasising that judicial intervention had previously been sought to ensure the security of these machines.

"@ECISVEEP cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives forever. Judicial intervention was previously sought to preserve EVMs and CCTV footage. Then how can such incidents happen?" TMC said in a post on X. "Was this merely an accident...or a calculated attempt to make crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy itself?" it asked.

Police Launch Investigation

Kolkata Police said a team has been formed to investigate the circumstances leading to the blaze and ascertain its cause. (ANI)