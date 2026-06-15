A massive fire broke out in Ajmer's Makhupura industrial area on Sunday. Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze, fire officials have confirmed. Further details on the incident are awaited.

A massive fire broke out in the Makhupura industrial area of Ajmer in Rajasthan on Sunday. Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire, the fire officials said. Efforts are underway to control the blaze.

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Fire Officer Gaurav Tanwar said, "We are trying to bring the fire under control. Fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing the fire."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)