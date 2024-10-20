Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader's son ties knot with Pakistani bride in virtual 'nikah' ceremony

    The online "nikah" took place on Friday night, with Shahid and other wedding guests, or "baraati," gathering at an imambara. The bride's family joined the event virtually from Lahore.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    In a unique cross-border wedding, the son of a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh tied the knot with a Pakistani girl through an online "nikah" ceremony. The groom, Mohammad Abbas Haider, is the elder son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Tahseen Shahid. His bride, Andleep Zahra, hails from Lahore, Pakistan.

    Initially, the couple had planned for a traditional wedding, but political tensions between India and Pakistan prevented Haider from obtaining a visa. Adding to the challenges, the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell seriously ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan. Given the circumstances, the families opted for a virtual wedding ceremony.

    Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan officiated the ceremony, explaining that in Islam, a woman’s consent is crucial for the "nikah." He further noted that an online ceremony is valid when maulanas from both sides are involved in the process.

    Haider expressed hope that his wife would soon be granted an Indian visa without any complications, allowing the couple to reunite in person.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion dmn

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations snt

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments AJR

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

