Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader's son ties knot with Pakistani bride in virtual 'nikah' ceremony

The online "nikah" took place on Friday night, with Shahid and other wedding guests, or "baraati," gathering at an imambara. The bride's family joined the event virtually from Lahore.

In a unique cross-border wedding, the son of a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh tied the knot with a Pakistani girl through an online "nikah" ceremony. The groom, Mohammad Abbas Haider, is the elder son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Tahseen Shahid. His bride, Andleep Zahra, hails from Lahore, Pakistan.

Initially, the couple had planned for a traditional wedding, but political tensions between India and Pakistan prevented Haider from obtaining a visa. Adding to the challenges, the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell seriously ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan. Given the circumstances, the families opted for a virtual wedding ceremony.

Bus-tempo crash in Rajasthan claims 11 lives, leaves several injured

The online "nikah" took place on Friday night, with Shahid and other wedding guests, or "baraati," gathering at an imambara. The bride's family joined the event virtually from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan officiated the ceremony, explaining that in Islam, a woman’s consent is crucial for the "nikah." He further noted that an online ceremony is valid when maulanas from both sides are involved in the process.

Haider expressed hope that his wife would soon be granted an Indian visa without any complications, allowing the couple to reunite in person.

Theft at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy temple; 3 including Australian physician arrested from Haryana

Latest Videos