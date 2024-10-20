Bus-tempo crash in Rajasthan claims 11 lives, leaves several injured

Eleven people, including eight children aged between 5 and 12, were killed in a collision between a bus and a tempo in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The accident occurred late at night as the family was returning from a wedding ceremony.

Jaipur. A horrific road accident took place in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday (October 19) night. that claimed 11 lives in the incident. It is reportedly said that eight children are among the dead, most were between the ages of five and twelve. The accident took place when most of the family members were in deep sleep. During this, a bus hit the tempo.

Bari police said that the accident happened around 12 o'clock late at night. The bus was passing through National Highway 11B near Sunipur village. The tempo was also passing through there. Suddenly there was a collision between the two.

Police said that the lives of the family members of Nahnoo and Zaheer, residents of Gummat Mohalla located in Karim Colony of Bari city, have been lost. Both families had gone to a relative's place in Barauli village. There was a pre-wedding Bhat ceremony there. After the completion of the Bhat program, many family members were aboard the same tempo.

The tempo was passing through the highway when a sleeper coach bus hit it in Sunipur village. Police and administrative officers reached the spot late at night. The bodies have been kept at Bari Government Hospital. A crowd has gathered at the hospital.

