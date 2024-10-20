Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bus-tempo crash in Rajasthan claims 11 lives, leaves several injured

    Eleven people, including eight children aged between 5 and 12, were killed in a collision between a bus and a tempo in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The accident occurred late at night as the family was returning from a wedding ceremony.

    Bus tempo crash in Rajasthan claims 11 lives, leaves several injured AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    Jaipur. A horrific road accident took place in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday (October 19) night. that claimed 11 lives in the incident. It is reportedly said that eight children are among the dead, most were between the ages of five and twelve. The accident took place when most of the family members were in deep sleep. During this, a bus hit the tempo.

    Bari police said that the accident happened around 12 o'clock late at night. The bus was passing through National Highway 11B near Sunipur village. The tempo was also passing through there. Suddenly there was a collision between the two.

    Theft at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy temple; 3 including Australian physician arrested from Haryana

    Police said that the lives of the family members of Nahnoo and Zaheer, residents of Gummat Mohalla located in Karim Colony of Bari city, have been lost. Both families had gone to a relative's place in Barauli village. There was a pre-wedding Bhat ceremony there. After the completion of the Bhat program, many family members were aboard the same tempo.

    The tempo was passing through the highway when a sleeper coach bus hit it in Sunipur village. Police and administrative officers reached the spot late at night. The bodies have been kept at Bari Government Hospital. A crowd has gathered at the hospital.

    'No mother has fed, nurtured as such to oppress Muslims': Samajwadi Party MLA Abbu Azmi sparks row (WATCH)

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion dmn

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations snt

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments AJR

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon