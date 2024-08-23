Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki school balcony collapse injures 40 students, 5 in critical condition

    Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, and staff quickly transported the injured students to the nearby Jahangirabad Primary Health Centre, located just 300 meters from the school. After receiving initial first aid, the more severely injured students were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

    In a tragic incident at Awadh Academy School in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, at least 40 children were on Friday (August 23) injured after a portion of the first-floor balcony collapsed. Five of the injured students are reported to be in critical condition, according to the Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh.

    The incident took place when a large number of students had gathered on the first-floor balcony while preparing to attend the morning assembly. Without warning, the balcony gave way, sending the children tumbling down along with debris.

    Police and rescue teams worked swiftly to pull several students from beneath the rubble, with injuries primarily affecting their faces, necks, hands, and legs. The condition of the five critically injured students is being closely monitored by doctors at the district hospital.

    This incident is the latest in a series of alarming structural failures in schools across the country. Just last month, a classroom wall collapsed in Vadodara, Gujarat, injuring a student, and another incident in Andhra Pradesh saw the roof of a private school collapse, injuring six students.

    Authorities are now investigating the cause of the collapse at Awadh Academy School, and there are growing calls for stricter safety regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

