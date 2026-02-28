Assam's Transport Department signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India for a pre-feasibility study to develop five greenfield airports at Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo, aiming to boost regional connectivity.

Assam government, through its Transport Department has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India to undertake a pre-feasibility study for the development of five greenfield airports in Assam, in the august presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. The MoU was signed on Friday by the Commissioner and Secretary, Transport, Akashdeep, and Chairman, AAI, Vipin Kumar. The proposed greenfield airports are planned at Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo.

CM Sarma Highlights Economic and Strategic Boost

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma thanked the Airports Authority of India for undertaking the initiative to carry out the pre-feasibility studies at the five identified locations. He stated that a greenfield airport at Manas would not only address strategic and security considerations but would also significantly boost wildlife tourism in the region. He further said that the proposed airports at Majuli, Umrangshu, Diphu and Charaideo would enhance regional connectivity and increase tourist footfall, thereby contributing to local economic development.

Further Calls for Airport Upgrades and Connectivity

The Chief Minister also observed that the development of these greenfield airports would enable Assam to set a model that could be replicated by other states. He requested AAI to consider upgrading Rupsi Airport into a full-fledged airport, keeping in view its strategic proximity to the Siliguri Corridor, Chicken's Neck. Additionally, he urged AAI to take steps to enhance international flight connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

He also said that the greenfield airports and consequently launching flight operations from these airports is expected to provide a major fillip to regional connectivity, while boosting tourism, industry and commerce, and strengthening strategic communication infrastructure across the state. He further said that the move would reinforce Assam's role as a key gateway to North East and South East Asian nations.

Key Officials in Attendance

MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, CEM Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, CEM NC Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Government of India, Samir Kumar Sinha, along with other senior officials and dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (ANI)