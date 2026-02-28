According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed its warmest February in the past three years, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.9 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a high of 31.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of the month so far. IMD data shows that the last time February recorded a higher average maximum temperature was in 2023, when it stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

For comparison, last year’s average maximum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius, while in 2024 it was relatively lower at 24.4 degrees Celsius. This year, the average minimum temperature in February has been 11.6 degrees Celsius.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature settled at 13.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. The Ridge station reported 14.2 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius.