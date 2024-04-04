Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests three, including 2 Pakistani nationals, for planning terror attacks in India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested two individuals of Pakistani nationality along with their accomplice, who managed to enter the country via the Nepal border by assuming false Indian identities using counterfeit documents.

According to the ATS one of the arrested accused, Mohammed Altaf Bhat, received training from Hizbul Mujahideen with the help of Pakistani's ISI.

Inspector General of the ATS, Nilabja Chaudhary, disclosed that Mohammed Altaf Bhat, along with his associates Sayyed Gajanfar and Nasir, were plotting terrorist attacks within India. Chaudhary added that the ATS had been alerted by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals of Pakistani origin were intending to infiltrate India via the Nepal border, allegedly facilitated by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

“Intelligence was also received that these people have the intention of carrying out terrorist attacks in India and have also received training camp with the help of ISI,” said Chaudhary.

Upon receiving the aforementioned intelligence, the ATS field unit in Gorakhpur initiated operations involving both electronic and physical surveillance. Their efforts culminated in the interception of two Pakistani nationals and their accomplice at Farenda, a village located in Sonauli on the Indo-Nepal border.

