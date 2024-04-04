Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests three, including 2 Pakistani nationals, for planning terror attacks in India

    The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested two individuals of Pakistani nationality along with their accomplice, who managed to enter the country via the Nepal border by assuming false Indian identities using counterfeit documents.

    The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested two individuals of Pakistani nationality along with their accomplice, who managed to enter the country via the Nepal border by assuming false Indian identities using counterfeit documents. The detainees have been recognized as Mohammed Altaf Bhat and Sayyed Gajanfar, both hailing from Pakistan, along with Nasir Ali from Srinagar.

    According to the ATS one of the arrested accused, Mohammed Altaf Bhat, received training from Hizbul Mujahideen with the help of Pakistani's ISI.

    Also read: Vocal on Kejriwal, silent on Imran? Pak journalist's poser to US State Dept spokesman goes viral (WATCH)

    Inspector General of the ATS, Nilabja Chaudhary, disclosed that Mohammed Altaf Bhat, along with his associates Sayyed Gajanfar and Nasir, were plotting terrorist attacks within India. Chaudhary added that the ATS had been alerted by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals of Pakistani origin were intending to infiltrate India via the Nepal border, allegedly facilitated by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

    “Intelligence was also received that these people have the intention of carrying out terrorist attacks in India and have also received training camp with the help of ISI,” said Chaudhary.

    Upon receiving the aforementioned intelligence, the ATS field unit in Gorakhpur initiated operations involving both electronic and physical surveillance. Their efforts culminated in the interception of two Pakistani nationals and their accomplice at Farenda, a village located in Sonauli on the Indo-Nepal border.

    Also read: Pakistan exposed! Jaish-e-Mohammad recruits for jihad in broad daylight in PoK (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
