    Vocal on Kejriwal, silent on Imran? Pak journalist's poser to US State Dept spokesman goes viral (WATCH)

    Vocal on Kejriwal, silent on Imran? Pak journalist's poser to US State Dept spokesman goes viral (WATCH)
    The United States found itself in a spot over its recent utterances on Indian politics when a Pakistani journalist posed a question on why the same yardstick was not applied to his country's case. In the line of fire was US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. The Pakistani journalist questioned the apparent disparity in the United States' stance towards supporting Indian opposition figures compared to political prisoners in Pakistan. 

    The journalist highlighted the State Department's vocal support for Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and certain Congress members, suggesting a robust condemnation of efforts to suppress opposition voices in India. However, the journalist noted the absence of similar advocacy for political prisoners, particularly female detainees, facing various charges in Pakistan. 

    Responding to the question, Miller said: "I would not agree with that characterization. We have made clear on a number of occasions that we want to see everyone in Pakistan treated consistent with the rule of law, treated with respect for human rights, as is our position with respect to any country in the world."

    The hypocrisy of the US when it comes to selective politicking has often been exposed and criticised. 

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving the illegal sale of state gifts received during Khan's tenure. Toshakhana, a department under the cabinet division in Pakistan, is responsible for storing gifts and valuables received by officials, who are required to report all such gifts to the department. Khan is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, while Bushra Bibi was placed under house arrest at Khan's Bani Gala residence after it was designated a sub-jail.

    Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 21, US Ambassador to India Miller stated in a press briefing that the US is closely monitoring Kejriwal's arrest and urged India to ensure a "fair and timely legal process" for the detained Chief Minister.

    Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the political comments made by US, German, and UN envoys regarding Indian politics after Kejriwal's arrest. Jaishankar emphasized the principle of sovereignty among nations during a news briefing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stating that sovereign nations should refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs and making comments about each other's politics. He stressed that India strongly objects to such interference and has conveyed its objections to the diplomats of the concerned countries. Jaishankar further asserted that it is not a good practice for countries to comment on the politics of other nations, especially in situations like this.

    Also Read: Judges in Pakistan receive 'Anthrax' threat letters after SC orders probe on ISI interference in judiciary

