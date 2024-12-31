Uttar Pradesh and the whole nation is jubilant under Modi and Yogi's leadership: Swami Adhokshajanand

With the grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj approaching, revered saints are arriving in Mahakumbhnagar, praising the Yogi Adityanath government's meticulous preparations. Govardhanmath Peethadheeshwar, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth, lauded the administration for creating an environment conducive to spiritual practices.

He remarked, "Chief Minister Yogi Aditytanath, being a saint himself, has been personally overseeing the arrangements, strengthening the faith and morale of devotees. This has fostered an ideal atmosphere for sadhana, yagya, and tapasya."

The Shankaracharya further emphasized that the rituals and prayers conducted during Mahakumbh would bring blessings not only to the state but also to CM Yogi personally. He added, "All saints and sages will offer special prayers for the Chief Minister’s honor, glory, and a prosperous future."

Reflecting on the current leadership, Swami Adhokshajanand stated, "In the past, under heretic rule, our religious traditions were neglected. Today, the leadership rooted in Sanatan Dharma has restored its sanctity, and this transformation is evident here." He underscored the importance of devotion in pilgrimage areas, asserting, "Only a ruler with humility and faith is accepted by the pilgrimage; arrogance and irreverence have no place here."

Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth commended CM Yogi's commitment o upholding the honor and respect of saints and devotees. "As much as the Chief Minister has devoted himself to our dignity and welfare, we too will offer prayers for his prosperity, welfare, economic growth, and continued success," he remarked.

He reflected on the enduring challenges faced by Sanatan Dharma, stating, "Demonic tendencies have long sought to harm Sanatan and spread confusion. At times, they appear victorious, but whenever such a crisis arises, God incarnates to restore balance. This Mahakumbh will empower the followers of Sanatan Dharma, spreading its essence globally. The spiritual power emanating from Mahakumbh will establish Sanatan Dharma worldwide."

Speaking on the development of religious places in the country and the state, he noted that a truly civilized ruler always seeks to understand past injustices and addresses the wounds inflicted on the cultural and religious heritage of the people.

"Our goddesses, deities, monasteries, temples, and sacred rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, along with the Himalayas, are integral to our faith. Their honor brings happiness to society. There was a time when our temples and monasteries were desecrated, and our cultural symbols were deeply hurt. But when demonic forces prevail, divine powers inevitably rise. These powers manifest as saints, ascetics, scholars, Acharyas, and sometimes as great rulers. Today, we live in a time of joy, with a ruler who is favorable to our faith, values, and deeds."

The mats made from banana leaves, sourced from Assam, are set to be a unique attraction at Swami Adhokshajanand's camp during the Mahakumbh. A total of 151 mats have already arrived at the camp in Sector 18, along with a significant quantity of coconuts and raw betel nuts (tambul) from the North East. These items will be used in the havan ceremonies at the Yagyashala during the Mahakumbh.

Explaining the process behind the mats, Swami Adhokshajanand shared that banana trees are cut, opened, dried, and then carefully joined to create the mats. He highlighted that this is the first time such mats have been brought to the Mahakumbh, adding a distinct element to the event.

In addition to the supplies from the Northeast, coconuts and betel nuts are also being brought in large quantities from other states to support the rituals and ceremonies.

