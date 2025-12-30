An American content creator, known as Gabhruji, has shared an emotional message for India, just hours before leaving. In the video, he expressed his deep affection for the country, saying, "I want an Aadhaar card".

An American content creator, known as ‘Gabhruji’, has shared an emotional message for India, just hours before leaving in a video titled “8 hours left in my favourite country”. In the now-viral video, he expressed his deep affection for the country, saying, "I want an Aadhaar card".

Tagging and addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vlogger shared his experiences and appreciation for everyday life in India. He praised the country's warmth and hospitality.

"Narendra Modi, this is for you. My name is Gabhruji, and I want an Aadhaar card. Here's why. I have 8 hours left in India, and I actually might start crying right now. The last time that I made this video, I literally did start crying," he said in the video that shows him as a pillion rider and recording the video.

"I'm so deeply moved and touched by everything in this country. They think that, oh, you know, you just have it all because you're white. No, I actually think they have it all. This country has it all."

"You want people to clean your house? They have that. You want people to take you on a motorcycle through the sidewalk? They have that. You want street food any time of day? They have that."

"And I just want to say thank you, India. I am going to deeply, deeply miss you. Until next time."

The video revived huge traction, garnering over 2.6 million views, and hundreds of comments. Social media users praised his genuine love for India.

A user wrote, “I can relate so much brother. I lived 4 months in India and leaving was just incredibly sad. I left about 2 weeks back and I’m still thinking about it every single day.”

Another user commented, “Incredible Bharat for a Reason. Visit again soon brother.”

A third user wrote,"I feel this !!! I’m in India now and already dreading going home to Australia . My husband is Punjabi . We are currently visiting his parents for 3 months . Every time I come to visit I marvel at how the western media has misrepresented this country. It’s the most amazing place on earth and the people are what make it so. The most welcoming, and humble people and also the most fun!"