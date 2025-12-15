An Indian woman was denied entry to Russia despite a valid e-visa and subsequently held for 12 hours. She reported being detained without food, water, or communication from officials, causing her to feel unsafe.

An Indian woman has shared a deeply unsettling experience from her recent trip to Russia, warning fellow Indian travellers, especially women, to exercise extreme caution. The account, posted on Reddit by a user named whaletrader001, detailed what she describes as hours of fear, uncertainty and mistreatment after being denied entry despite holding a valid Russian e-visa.

Denied Entry, But the Ordeal Didn't End There

The woman said she understands that immigration authorities have the right to deny entry at borders and clarified that she is not disputing that decision. However, she said the treatment that followed was far from routine.

According to her post, she and a few other foreign nationals were taken to a deportation holding area and kept there for nearly 12 hours.

"No Food, No Water, No Answers"

During the long wait, the traveller alleged that no food or drinking water was provided. Requests for basic necessities were ignored, and there was little clarity on when or how they would be allowed to leave.

"For several hours, we had no idea what was happening," she wrote, adding that being denied access to water for such a prolonged period felt like a violation of basic human dignity.

She said the lack of communication and basic care made the situation increasingly distressing as the hours passed.

'I Was Afraid for My Safety'

The woman described the experience as particularly frightening because she was travelling alone and is a woman. While she chose not to share explicit details, she said her interactions with Russian border officials made her feel unsafe.

"There were moments when I was genuinely afraid," she wrote, urging women travellers to be extremely cautious.

She added that the entire episode left her feeling humiliated and stripped of dignity.

Indian Embassy Steps In

Relief came only after she managed to contact the Indian Embassy. According to the post, embassy officials intervened, following which she was finally provided food and water and allowed to return to India safely.

"Without their intervention, I don't know how long this would have continued," she wrote, crediting the embassy for helping bring the ordeal to an end.

A Warning for Indian Travellers

Looking back, the woman said the 12-hour detention left a lasting emotional impact. Based on her experience, she said she would not recommend travelling to Russia, particularly for Indian citizens and women.

"I did not feel safe, and I did not feel treated with dignity," she wrote, describing the experience as one she would not want anyone else to go through.

Her post has since triggered wider conversations online about traveller safety, border control practices, and the vulnerability of tourists in unfamiliar environments.