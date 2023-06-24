US President Joe Biden gifts special T-Shirt to PM Modi with quotes on AI

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of PM Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington.

US President Joe Biden on Friday (June 23) gifted a special T-Shirt to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the PM's quote on AI. The gift was exchanged during Hi-Tech Handshake event where PM Modi held one-on-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, American astronaut Sunita Williams attended the meeting with PM Modi in Washington.

Addressing a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, PM Modi had said, "In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India."

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of PM Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

Addressing the gathering at the luncheon, VP Harris said, "As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region."

Replying to this, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department."

"In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US," PM Modi further said.