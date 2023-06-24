Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Joe Biden gifts special T-Shirt to PM Modi with quotes on AI

    On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of PM Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington.

    US President Joe Biden gifts special T-Shirt to PM Modi with quotes on AI AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 12:49 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Friday (June 23) gifted a special T-Shirt to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the PM's quote on AI. The gift was exchanged during Hi-Tech Handshake event where PM Modi held one-on-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington.

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, American astronaut Sunita Williams attended the meeting with PM Modi in Washington.

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky | WATCH

    Addressing a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, PM Modi had said, "In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India."

    On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of PM Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

    Addressing the gathering at the luncheon, VP Harris said, "As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region."

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact

    Replying to this, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department."

    "In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US," PM Modi further said.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky Video AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky | WATCH

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact AJR

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact | Watch

    Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet AJR

    'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs in Washington | Watch

    Gujarat Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar AJR

    Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for June 24 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky Video AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky | WATCH

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact AJR

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact | Watch

    Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet AJR

    'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs in Washington | Watch

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon