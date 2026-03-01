At least 15 people were killed and 18 critically injured in a major explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district. Police confirmed the casualties and rushed the injured to hospitals. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Police Confirm Casualties

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Investigation and Rescue Operations Underway

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)