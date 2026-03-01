Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Srinagar staged peaceful demonstrations against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans in solidarity with Iran.

Protests Erupt in Kashmir

Shia Muslims in Budgam on Sunday staged a demonstration against the US and Israel's killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Similarly, a protest was also witnessed in Srinagar, where hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims demonstrated against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack. A protestor told ANI, "Today, our beloved leader, Ali Khamenei, was brutally martyred.... Yes, this mourning procession is going on peacefully in the city centre." The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Iran Enters 40-Day Mourning Period

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

A 37-Year Chapter Closes

Iran's country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Focus Shifts to Succession Amid Heightened Security

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)