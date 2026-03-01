A Lucknow man fears for his son, who is recovering from open-heart surgery in Iran, amid network disruptions from US-Israeli military strikes. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged all Indian nationals to leave Iran immediately.

A resident of Lucknow, Aamir Abbas Zaidi, on Sunday expressed deep concern for the safety of his son, who is currently recovering in Iran after undergoing a major open-heart surgery just eight days ago. Speaking to ANI, Aamir Abbas Zaidi shared his anguish, who is struggling to get updates due to network disruptions following military strikes on Iran by the US and Israel on Saturday. Aamir Abbas Zaidi, while speaking to ANI, said, "My son underwent open heart surgery in Iran eight days ago... I tried to contact my son, but the network is down there, so I couldn't. I spoke to my son last night. He said the situation is not good...We are praying to Allah that he remains safe..."

Indian Embassy Issues Urgent Advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals to leave Iran immediately via available commercial flights or other transport due to the escalating security situation. The advisory applies to students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists.

Israel Confirms Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

In a blow to Tehran's leadership, the Israeli Air Force said its jets carried out strikes on military targets in Iran, reportedly killing seven top Iranian defence officials, including Ali Shamkhani and Mohammad Pakpour.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force shared, "IAF fighter jets precisely struck military targets across Iran, eliminating 7 senior officials of the Iranian Defence Leadership: Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia. The world is a better place without them." The Israeli Air Force said missiles were recently launched from Iran toward Israel.

Iran in Mourning After Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects. Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)