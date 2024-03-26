US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details

The US government's response comes following India's summoning of a senior diplomat from the German Embassy to register its protest against comments made by Germany regarding Kejriwal's arrest.

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has drawn international attention, with the US government on Tuesday (March 26) saying that they are "closely monitoring" the situation and emphasizing the importance of a fair, transparent, and timely legal process.

Quoting a spokesperson from the US State Department, reports highlighted the government's stance, which called for fair legal proceedings in Kejriwal's case.

In a statement, Germany's foreign affairs spokesperson expressed hope that principles related to judicial independence and democratic values would be upheld in Kejriwal's case, stressing his entitlement to a fair and impartial trial.

Responding to queries about India's protest, the US State Department spokesperson referred inquiries to the German Foreign Ministry for further details on their discussions with the Indian government.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering linked to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

While Kejriwal maintains his innocence, his party has decried his arrest as a "political vendetta" orchestrated by the ruling BJP ahead of the general elections.