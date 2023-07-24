Upon Homi Bhabha's request, did Nehru offer Oppenheimer Indian citizenship in 1954?

Robert J. Oppenheimer, the renowned American physicist often referred to as the 'father of the atomic bomb', is attracting renewed attention with the release of Christopher Nolan's latest film about his life. Recently, a 723-page biography of Homi Jehangir Bhabha, written by Bakhtiyar K Dadabhoy and published in April, sheds light on an intriguing revelation. The book claims that Oppenheimer was invited to immigrate to India and settle down there. It portrays a friendly relationship between Oppenheimer and Bhabha, who was also a prominent scientist.

The biography suggests that Bhabha and Oppenheimer probably met after World War II, and their shared intellectual interests and cultural inclinations fostered a strong friendship. Oppenheimer's knowledge of Sanskrit, Latin, and Greek added to his cultural depth.

"In all probability, Bhabha met Oppenheimer after the war had ended and the two became good friends. This was hardly surprising since Oppenheimer like Bhabha was a highly cultured man. He had studied Sanskrit and was also conversant with Latin and Greek," Dadabhoy said in the biography 'Homi J Bhabha: A Life'.

Oppenheimer was deeply affected by the use of the atomic bomb he helped create on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the war. Initially, he had assuaged ethical concerns among his colleagues about developing such a powerful weapon, stating that they were merely doing their job and not responsible for its use. However, after witnessing the devastation caused by the bomb, he opposed the further development of nuclear weapons, particularly hydrogen bombs, which his earlier work had contributed to.

Oppenheimer's change of stance resulted in a US government investigation in 1954, leading to the revocation of his security clearance. Consequently, he was barred from participating in policy decisions. There were also allegations that Oppenheimer and his wife Katherine had ties to communism.

Amidst these circumstances, it was purported that then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, upon Bhabha's insistence, offered Oppenheimer Indian citizenship. As per the biography, the offer was made in 1954 when Oppenheimer lost his security clearance. However, he declined the invitation, as he believed it would be inappropriate to leave the US before clearing his name from all the charges against him.

"When Oppenheimer lost his security clearance in 1954 it was presumably on Bhabha's intervention that he was invited by Jawaharlal Nehru on more than one occasion to visit India, and even immigrate if he so wished," Dadabhoy said in the book.

Oppenheimer's concern was that such a move might only exacerbate suspicions about him. Despite the offer, he chose to remain in the US, grappling with the aftermath of the investigation and its impact on his life and career.

"He feared that permission would not only be refused, but also that it would only increase suspicion about him," Dadabhoy noted in the biography.