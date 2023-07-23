Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I&B ministry should probe...' Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in row over Bhagavad Gita in sex scene

    'I&B ministry should probe...' Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in row over Bhagavad Gita in sex scene
    The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the world's first atomic bomb, premiered on Friday. While the film has been a box office success, a particular scene in the Christopher Nolan epic has sparked controversy among some Indian movie-goers. Uday Mahurkar, an Information Commissioner with the government of India, expressed concern over the approval of the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to this scene. In the scene, Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is depicted reading the Bhagavad Gita during a moment of intimacy. This portrayal of Oppenheimer's passionate relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) has been deemed offensive by some viewers.

    The 'Save Culture Save India Foundation' called for an urgent investigation by the I & B Ministry, demanding severe punishment for those involved in the scene's inclusion.

    Although 'Oppenheimer' is Christopher Nolan's first film to include a sex scene, it was deemed important to accurately depict the physicist's life and his connection to the Bhagavad Gita. The film initially received an R-rating, but the studio made edits to the sex scene to reduce its length, enabling it to obtain a U/A rating from India's censor board.

    Aside from the sex scene, the Bhagavad Gita has significant relevance in Oppenheimer, reflecting the physicist's fascination with Sanskrit and ancient Hindu texts. In real life, Oppenheimer delved into the teachings of the Gita, finding it philosophical, although he did not consider himself a conventional Hindu.

    One memorable quote from the Gita, "Now I have become Death, destroyer of worlds," holds a pivotal role in the film as Oppenheimer grapples with the devastating power of the atomic bomb he helped create.

    Despite the controversy, the film received praise from film critics for its portrayal of Robert Oppenheimer's life and achievements.

