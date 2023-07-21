Robert Oppenheimer: 10 'explosive' facts about Father of Atomic Bomb

Entertainment
Played by Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' unfolds the life and times of the American theoretical physicist.
J Robert Oppenheimer was born in New York City on April 22, 1904, to a pair of first-generation Jewish immigrants.
Oppenheimer was well versed in philosophy, Greek and Latin at the age of 9; At 12, he delivered a lecture at New York Mineralogy Club.
Oppenheimer placed a poisoned apple on his Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge adivsor's desk following an altercation.
In 1939, Oppenheimer said several “dying stars whose gravitational pull exceeded their energy production,” existed in outer space.
After becoming director of secret Manhattan project, he began work on atomic bomb in 1942; tested on July 16, 1945 in New Mexico.
He was distraught that the bomb was used twice; told then US President Truman that he felt there was "blood on my hands".
Oppenheimer was known to speak six languages - Greek, Latin, French, German, Dutch and Sanskrit!
Oppenheimer allegedly gave three per cent of his salary to German scientists fleeing from Nazi Germany.
He met his wife Kitty Harrison while she was still married to physician Richard Harrison; continued to have affairs.
Oppenheimer was nominated for the Nobel Prize for physics three times, in 1945, 1951 and 1967, but it eluded him, each time.