Robert Oppenheimer: 10 'explosive' facts about Father of Atomic Bomb

Life of J Robert Oppenheimer

Played by Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' unfolds the life and times of the American theoretical physicist.

1. The man who invented atomic bomb

J Robert Oppenheimer was born in New York City on April 22, 1904, to a pair of first-generation Jewish immigrants.

2. A child prodigy

Oppenheimer was well versed in philosophy, Greek and Latin at the age of 9; At 12, he delivered a lecture at New York Mineralogy Club.

3. Tried to poison his professor once

Oppenheimer placed a poisoned apple on his Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge adivsor's desk following an altercation.

4. First to claim blackholes existed

In 1939, Oppenheimer said several “dying stars whose gravitational pull exceeded their energy production,” existed in outer space.

5. Work on Atomic Bomb

After becoming director of secret Manhattan project, he began work on atomic bomb in 1942; tested on July 16, 1945 in New Mexico.

6. Hiroshima & Nagasaki WW2 bombings

He was distraught that the bomb was used twice; told then US President Truman that he felt there was "blood on my hands".

7. A true polyglot

Oppenheimer was known to speak six languages - Greek, Latin, French, German, Dutch and Sanskrit!

8. Support to German scientists

Oppenheimer allegedly gave three per cent of his salary to German scientists fleeing from Nazi Germany.

9. The romantic rationalist

He met his wife Kitty Harrison while she was still married to physician Richard Harrison; continued to have affairs.

10. Never won the Nobel Prize

Oppenheimer was nominated for the Nobel Prize for physics three times, in 1945, 1951 and 1967, but it eluded him, each time.

