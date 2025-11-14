Union Minister Anupriya Patel addressed the 7th convocation of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, urging graduating doctors to practice with compassion and dedication, and to serve marginalised communities with a strong sense of ethical responsibility.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel addressed the 7th annual convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday. Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIPU, and Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), were also present.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Minister Urges Compassion and Ethical Practice

Addressing the gathering, Patel congratulated the graduating students and emphasised the pivotal role of public medical institutions in strengthening India's healthcare system. "The degrees that you will receive today are more than certificates of merit. They are the qualities and traits of compassion, dedication, and perseverance that you will follow from now onwards in your medical profession." She urged the young doctors to uphold ethical medical practice, compassion and a strong commitment to serving underserved and marginalised communities.

India's Healthcare Transformation

Highlighting the progress achieved in India's healthcare landscape in the last 11 years, Patel said the government has transformed the entire healthcare pyramid at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. "At the primary level, there are more than 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational in the country which are providing comprehensive primary care services to the people, the government is fixing up the critical gaps in secondary healthcare facilities like CHCs and district hospitals and we are also expanding the network of tertiary care facilities and reimagining medical education."

Expansion of Medical Education

The Union Minister stated that "in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. The number of AIIMS has increased from 7 to 23. Undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,28,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to around 82,000 today."

Key Healthcare Schemes

She also stated that more than 62 crore people, accounting for over 40% of India's population, are receiving free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY scheme, the world's largest health coverage scheme. "There are also schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and Amrit Pharmacies which are providing medicines, medical devices and surgical implants at discounted rates", she added.

Fulfilling the Goal of Universal Healthcare

The Union Minister said that "today, India is at the forefront of digital health and innovative technologies because we want to fulfil the larger goal of universal healthcare". She concluded her address by encouraging graduating students to contribute to academic and research endeavours. "As doctors, you have entered into a social contract, so that touch of humanity should not go anywhere", she added.

Degrees and Medals Awarded

On this occasion, more than 217 postgraduate students, 136 undergraduate students and 40 super-specialty students were awarded degrees, and 43 students were awarded with medals in recognition of their outstanding performance and dedication. (ANI)