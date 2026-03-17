A private mini bus carrying ten employees of Lee Pharma overturned in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police reported that one person suffered a head injury, while the others sustained minor injuries. Traffic in the area remains normal.
A private mini bus carrying ten employees overturned in Telangan's Medchal-Malkajgiri, a police official said on Tuesday.
According to a Police Offical," Today, a private mini bus belonging to Lee Pharma, carrying 10 employees from KPHB to Gaddapotaram Industrial Area, overturned on the road near Tata Motors towards Bachupally Road"
"One person sustained a head injury, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries. Traffic movement in the area is normal," police said.
More details are awaited (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)