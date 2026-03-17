A private mini bus carrying ten employees of Lee Pharma overturned in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police reported that one person suffered a head injury, while the others sustained minor injuries. Traffic in the area remains normal.

A private mini bus carrying ten employees overturned in Telangan's Medchal-Malkajgiri, a police official said on Tuesday.

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According to a Police Offical," Today, a private mini bus belonging to Lee Pharma, carrying 10 employees from KPHB to Gaddapotaram Industrial Area, overturned on the road near Tata Motors towards Bachupally Road"

"One person sustained a head injury, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries. Traffic movement in the area is normal," police said.

More details are awaited (ANI)