Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha stated the NDA would surpass its job creation promises in Bihar. He also mocked the Congress and claimed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is 'numb' following the recent state election defeat.

Kushwaha on NDA's Job Promises and Opposition

Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance would provide more jobs than it promised ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. He also took a subtle jibe at the Congress, stating that the party should conduct its own analysis of the Bihar election loss. Kushwaha also mentioned that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has become "numb" following the state poll defeat.

"We are going to fulfil our promise beyond what we said. Let Congress do its analysis; it won't bring them any good. Tejashwi Yadav is completely numb after the Bihar election defeat," Upendra Kushwaha told reporters.

NDA's Manifesto Pledges

The National Democratic Alliance, in their election manifesto had promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre. The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'.

CM Nitish Kumar's Employment Roadmap

Earlier on November 25, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an expansive employment and industrialisation roadmap for the state, asserting that the newly elected government has begun accelerated efforts to create large-scale jobs for one crore youth, expand technology-based industries, and establish Bihar as a major national and global economic hub.

Sharing a post on X, Bihar CM wrote, "Ensuring that more and more youth in the state get government jobs and employment has been our priority from the very beginning. Under Sapt Nishchay-2, between 2020-25, government jobs and employment have been provided to 50 lakh youth in the state. For the next 5 years (2025-30), we have set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth." (ANI)