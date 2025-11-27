Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the paper leak controversy, confirming a CBI probe and exam reschedule based on student demands. He reassured that all exams will be on time and also provided financial aid to SHGs at a cooperative fair.

CM Dhami addresses exam paper leak controversy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to conducting transparent and timely examinations in the state, addressing concerns linked to the recent paper leak controversy. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that the state acted promptly as soon as the issue surfaced.

"A case was filed, and the accused were arrested," he said, adding that the government responded directly to the demands raised by students. "As our children demanded, a CBI investigation should be conducted. A CBI investigation was conducted."

Dhami further stated that the government also accepted students' demand for the cancellation of the compromised exam. "After this, they demanded the cancellation of the paper, and we decided to reschedule the exam. And the exam was rescheduled," he noted.

The Chief Minister alleged that despite these steps, "some people tried to make it an issue at that time," suggesting attempts to politicise the situation.

Reassuring the student community, he said, "I want to say that all papers will be held on time as per the calendar." The state government has repeatedly emphasised that strong measures are being taken to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Empowering Cooperatives and Self-Help Groups

Earlier on Wednesday, he participated in the grand Cooperative Fair organised at MB Inter College, Haldwani, on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025. On this occasion, the Chief Minister took significant steps towards empowering the state's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative societies.

He provided Rs 16.97 crore in financial assistance to women SHG members engaged in animal husbandry and vegetable production under the mid-term Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Welfare Scheme, and Rs 75.50 lakh to NRLM SHGs, according to the release. The gathering present at the event extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the fair, CM Dhami said that the event, being held on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives and the silver jubilee of the state's formation, will provide new momentum to the cooperative-based economy of Uttarakhand. He informed that the seven-day fair is based on the theme 'Tourism Development Through Cooperatives', and will provide a platform to products prepared by cooperative societies, self-help groups, and farmers. (ANI)