UP: Yogi Adityanath govt once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has once again started cutting loudspeaker wires in the state. This move follows the Chief Minister's consistent stance against the use of loudspeakers at religious places. Despite an existing ban on installing and using loudspeakers at a volume beyond permissible limits at such locations, instances of reinstallation prompted the renewed campaign.

Administration teams have been mobilized, and the removal of loudspeakers is underway in various districts, including Agra, Firozabad, and Ambedkar Nagar. The Agra Police, as part of this initiative, removed illegal loudspeakers from numerous religious and public spaces. A total of 405 loudspeakers were scrutinized, leading to the removal of 187 deemed unauthorized.

Similarly, Firozabad witnessed a campaign led by the police, resulting in the removal of loudspeakers from various locations. In Ambedkar Nagar, the police initiated a simultaneous campaign targeting loudspeakers in several mosques that lacked proper permission.

In Noida, Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh led the campaign to scrutinize religious establishments to eliminate loudspeakers surpassing the permissible decibel limit. The inspection covered 188 religious sites, resulting in the removal of multiple loudspeakers. Furthermore, over a dozen individuals received notices for contributing to noise pollution.

Over the past four days, the collective efforts in Uttar Pradesh have led to the removal of over 10,000 loudspeakers from religious venues, all found in violation of established regulations. Responding to this widespread action, the UP home department has instructed district and police chiefs to furnish compliance reports, ensuring adherence to guidelines set by the UP Pollution Control Board, either through loudspeaker removal or volume reduction.

This renewed focus on loudspeakers aligns with the Chief Minister's firm position that such devices are not acceptable in the state. Last year, this issue gained nationwide attention, sparking political debates. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, conducted a comprehensive campaign to eradicate illegal loudspeakers across the state. The initiative, undertaken from April 25th to May 1st, aimed not only at removal but also at regulating the volume of legally installed loudspeakers to prescribed limits. The current efforts indicate a sustained commitment to maintaining the regulations and upholding the ban on unauthorized loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh.