Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP: Yogi Adityanath govt once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has resumed its campaign against loudspeakers in the state. Despite an existing ban on loudspeakers at religious places, instances of reinstallation prompted the renewed initiative

    UP Yogi Adityanath government once again cracks whip on loudspeakers
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has once again started cutting loudspeaker wires in the state. This move follows the Chief Minister's consistent stance against the use of loudspeakers at religious places. Despite an existing ban on installing and using loudspeakers at a volume beyond permissible limits at such locations, instances of reinstallation prompted the renewed campaign.

    Administration teams have been mobilized, and the removal of loudspeakers is underway in various districts, including Agra, Firozabad, and Ambedkar Nagar. The Agra Police, as part of this initiative, removed illegal loudspeakers from numerous religious and public spaces. A total of 405 loudspeakers were scrutinized, leading to the removal of 187 deemed unauthorized.

    Similarly, Firozabad witnessed a campaign led by the police, resulting in the removal of loudspeakers from various locations. In Ambedkar Nagar, the police initiated a simultaneous campaign targeting loudspeakers in several mosques that lacked proper permission.

    In Noida, Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh led the campaign to scrutinize religious establishments to eliminate loudspeakers surpassing the permissible decibel limit. The inspection covered 188 religious sites, resulting in the removal of multiple loudspeakers. Furthermore, over a dozen individuals received notices for contributing to noise pollution.

    Over the past four days, the collective efforts in Uttar Pradesh have led to the removal of over 10,000 loudspeakers from religious venues, all found in violation of established regulations. Responding to this widespread action, the UP home department has instructed district and police chiefs to furnish compliance reports, ensuring adherence to guidelines set by the UP Pollution Control Board, either through loudspeaker removal or volume reduction.

    This renewed focus on loudspeakers aligns with the Chief Minister's firm position that such devices are not acceptable in the state. Last year, this issue gained nationwide attention, sparking political debates. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, conducted a comprehensive campaign to eradicate illegal loudspeakers across the state. The initiative, undertaken from April 25th to May 1st, aimed not only at removal but also at regulating the volume of legally installed loudspeakers to prescribed limits. The current efforts indicate a sustained commitment to maintaining the regulations and upholding the ban on unauthorized loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rat hole miners brought in manual drilling to begin soon gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rat-hole miners brought in, manual drilling to begin soon

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter rkn

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups vkp

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP' AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP'

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Unveils Exciting 24-Race Calendar for 2024 Season: New Venues, Strategic Shifts, and more osf

    Formula 1 unveils exciting 24-race calendar for 2024 Season: New venues, strategic shifts, and more

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..." SHG

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..."

    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa; watch RBA

    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa; watch

    iQOO 12 to launch on December 4 to receive 3 years of software update wont include hot apps more gcw

    iQOO 12 to launch on December 4; to receive 3 years of software updates, won’t include hot apps & more

    Israel Hamas war Video of IDF troops 'partying' inside Islamic University of Gaza goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Video of IDF troops 'partying' inside Islamic University of Gaza goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon