A woman was allegedly dragged nearly 100 metres while clinging to the bonnet of a moving car during a confrontation involving her husband and another woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

A woman was allegedly dragged nearly 100 metres while clinging to the bonnet of a moving car during a confrontation involving her husband and another woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. The dramatic episode unfolded at Devchara Chowraha in the Bhamora area on Saturday evening but came to public attention only on Tuesday after a video of the incident surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

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According to a complaint filed with Bhamora police, 38-year-old Godavari, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Bareilly, accused her husband, 42-year-old Netrapal Singh, of being involved in a relationship with Sadhana, a 32-year-old woman from their native village of Katka Raman. Godavari alleged that whenever she questioned the alleged affair, she was subjected to abuse and physical assault.

The situation escalated when Godavari claimed she spotted Netrapal and Sadhana together at Devchara crossing. Determined to stop them, she attempted to block the vehicle. However, according to her complaint, Netrapal allegedly continued driving despite her being on the bonnet, putting her life at serious risk.

Eyewitnesses and passersby reportedly rushed to intervene and managed to stop the vehicle before rescuing the woman. Godavari sustained injuries.

In her complaint, she further alleged that Sadhana assaulted her during the confrontation, snatched her gold chain, and fled the scene. She also claimed that her uncle's vehicle suffered damage amid the chaos.

Rejecting the allegations, Sadhana maintained that she had no improper relationship with Netrapal. She said she had merely accepted a lift from him while returning from the block office and alleged that Godavari wrongly accused and attacked her.

Bhamora Station House Officer Pawan Kumar confirmed that police have registered an FIR against Netrapal and Sadhana under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include attempt to murder, rash driving, assault, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.