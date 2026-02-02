In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed husband's death, initially appearing as suicide, was revealed to be murder. Jitendra Kumar Yadav was found hanging, but a post-mortem confirmed strangulation.

A tragic and disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district has left the community reeling after a newlywed husband was found dead under suspicious circumstances, leading police to uncover an alleged murder plot involving his wife and her family. The case, which unfolded in the Izzatnagar area of the city, initially appeared to be a suicide before forensic evidence revealed signs of foul play.

The victim, 33‑year‑old Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and his wife Jyoti had tied the knot on November 25 last year after a nine‑year relationship that began during their school days. Both families had reportedly consented to the wedding, and the couple was living together in a rented house.

On January 26, neighbours were alerted to Jitendra’s lifeless body hanging from a window grill inside the house. At first glance, the scene suggested suicide, and police initially treated it as such. However, the post‑mortem examination later revealed that the cause of death was strangulation, contradicting the staged appearance.

As investigators delved deeper, inconsistencies emerged that shifted the case from suspected suicide to murder. Police discovered that Jyoti’s parents and brother had allegedly been present during a heated argument between the couple on the day of the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, repeated quarrels had plagued the relationship soon after marriage, intensified by financial disputes, including an allegation that Jitendra had withdrawn Rs 20,000 from Jyoti’s bank account without her knowledge and lost it to online gambling.

Cause of Death

During the confrontation, Jyoti is alleged to have called her father, Kalicharan, mother Chameli, and brother Deepak, who arrived at the scene. Police said the family members restrained Jitendra while Jyoti strangled him. After his death, they reportedly tried to stage the scene as a suicide by suspending his body from the ventilator grill with a muffler.

The situation began to unravel when Jitendra’s brother filed a complaint questioning the circumstances leading to his sibling’s apparent death. This prompted authorities to order a post‑mortem, which confirmed that Jitendra had been strangled. Based on the evidence, police arrested Jyoti and her parents, while her brother is currently absconding.

The Confession

During interrogation, Jyoti reportedly confessed to her husband’s killing, providing details of the events leading up to his death. She revealed that she and Jitendra had known each other since their student days. Jitendra worked as a contract employee at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, while Jyoti was employed as a contract bus conductor with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.

Jyoti told police that frequent disputes over finances had strained their relationship in the weeks following the wedding. On the day of the incident, an argument escalated, prompting her to call her family for help.

Police allege that during the ensuing altercation, Jyoti’s parents and brother restrained Jitendra, allowing her to strangle him “in a fit of rage.” After his death, the family allegedly conspired to stage the scene as a suicide by hanging.

Police have registered a murder case and are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect. Preliminary charges include murder and conspiracy, and investigators are examining whether there were deeper motives, including financial disagreement and familial pressures that may have triggered the deadly confrontation.