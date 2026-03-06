Punjab Governor lauded the state's anti-drug and education efforts. The opposition dismissed it as 'lies.' CM Bhagwant Mann announced the budget session and a new 'Meri Rasoi' ration kit scheme for 40 lakh families.

Governor highlights govt achievements

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday highlighted the achievements of the state government over the past year, particularly in tackling drug abuse and improving education. While addressing the media here, the Governor said that village committee meetings had revealed a significant decline in drug-related transactions. "Approximately 41,000 people have been arrested, and the government is doing its part with the anti-drug campaign," he noted. He also pointed to Punjab's progress in education, stating, "Punjab, being in the first position in education today, is definitely a good achievement."

Opposition slams government

However, the government faced sharp criticism from the opposition. Punjab Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pratap Singh Bajwa termed the Governor's remarks as "a bundle of lies," alleging that both the Finance Minister and the AAP party President walked out while the Governor was addressing the assembly. "This is a failed government, and this is the last budget they will ever present to Punjab. The Governor is not at fault," Bajwa added, aiming for the state administration's handling of governance and public welfare.

The contrasting statements reflect the widening political divide in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. While the ruling party highlights achievements in law enforcement and education, the opposition continues to question the credibility and performance of the government, particularly on issues of governance and transparency.

Punjab budget session announced

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the budget session of the state Assembly will be held from March 6 to March 16, with the Budget 2026-27 to be presented on March 8. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget in the assembly. Earlier, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh Chief Minister said, "We have decided to hold the budget session of the Punjab Assembly from March 6 to March 16. Depending on the BAC (Business Advisory Committee), if needed, the session will be extended. We will present the budget on Sunday, March 8th. If PM Modi can run Parliament on Sunday, can't we? March 8 isn't just a Sunday; it's also International Women's Day."

Meri Rasoi scheme for 40 lakh families

Bhagwant Mann further announced the Meri Rasoi scheme for 40 lakh families, under which the state government will distribute ration kits He said, "The scheme impacting 40 lakh families, Meri Rasoi. The wheat given under the public distribution system will continue, and the quality of the wheat has also improved. Now, to make Punjab's food more nutritious, we are launching the scheme, under which the Punjab government will distribute food kits to 40 lakh families. Along with wheat, two kilograms of dal, two kilograms of sugar, one kilogram iodised salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre of oil." (ANI)