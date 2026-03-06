Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi urging Central intervention against high airfares for Indians stranded in the Gulf amid the West Asia conflict. He requested more flights and a system to prioritise vulnerable individuals for repatriation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central Government to intervene in "predatory hiking" of airfares and to increase flight services to bring back Indians stuck in the Gulf countries amid conflict in West Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Wrote a letter to PM Modi drawing urgent attention to the distress faced by our Pravasis in GCC countries due to the current conflict. Thousands, including many Keralites, are stranded due to flight shortages and airspace closures. Urged the Union Government to intervene against the predatory hiking of airfares and to increase flight services to Indian cities."

CM Demands System to Repatriate Vulnerable Indians

Vijayan also said that the Central government should establish a centralised registration system to prioritise the repatriation of the most vulnerable and urged it to give special care to transit passengers stranded mid-journey without local support "We need a centralised registration system to prioritise the repatriation of the most vulnerable, including the elderly, pregnant women, and those in financial distress. Special care must also be given to transit passengers stranded mid-journey without local support. Keralam remains fully committed to supporting our returning brothers and sisters," he said.

Conflict Escalates in West Asia

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day.

Airlines Begin Repatriation Flights

Meanwhile, Indian Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have started limited flight operations to bring back stranded Indians from the West Asia conflict. SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 6 to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals. Ministry of Civil Aviation is also continuously monitoring the situation and assisting in the flight operations to bring back the stranded Indians. (ANI)