Suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri alleged harassment and caste-based abuse by senior officials. During a protest, he demanded an SIT probe and called for President's rule, claiming he was held against his will at the DM's office.

Suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri levelled serious allegations of harassment and caste-based abuse against the district administration while speaking to the media on Tuesday during a protest outside the District Collectorate office. Addressing reporters, Agnihotri questioned the conduct of senior officials and alleged personal targeting. "I want to ask the District Magistrate who called him last night and who is abusing me for being a Pandit, and which ideology that person belongs to," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Claiming the constitutional processes had broken down, he added, "President's rule should be imposed to restore the constitutional system. The general category has turned against the government."

Magistrate alleges being held hostage

The protest comes a day after Agnihotri resigned from his post as City Magistrate. He alleged that there was a coordinated attempt to confine him overnight at the District Magistrate's camp office. "I had already tendered my resignation yesterday. At the DM's camp office, a call was received saying this 'pandit' should be made to sit there the whole night and not be allowed to leave," he told reporters.

Agnihotri said he alerted the Bar Association and media after sensing that he was being held against his will. "When they realised the media knew about the plan to hold me hostage, I was allowed to leave," he said.

He further alleged that the episode was part of a plan to force him to issue a statement and then suspend him on separate grounds.

Demand for SIT probe and legal action

Demanding a probe, Agnihotri said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be constituted to investigate the phone conversations and the circumstances surrounding his suspension. "We will approach the court regarding the suspension order and decide our next course of action soon," he said.

Allegations of 'anti-Brahmin campaign'

Earlier, Agnihotri had alleged that an "anti-Brahmin campaign" was underway in Uttar Pradesh and cited incidents involving alleged mistreatment of Brahmins, including claims related to events during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Authorities have not yet responded to his allegations. (ANI)