A 30-year-old Bareilly event manager, Pooja Rana, was murdered by her close friend Vimal after being missing for 10 days. Police say she was drugged, strangled with a muffler, and buried in a field behind KCMT College. CCTV footage exposed the crime.

A shocking murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, where a 30-year-old woman event manager was killed by her close friend. He later buried in a field to hide the crime. The woman had been missing for 10 days and her family believed she had gone for work. The truth emerged only after police checked CCTV footage and questioned the accused, who later confessed to the crime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victim identified as Pooja Rana

The victim has been identified as Pooja Rana (30), an event manager living in Durga Nagar under the Baradari police station area of Bareilly. Pooja was well known in the local event industry and worked closely with several women, helping them get jobs at wedding and religious events.

Family members described her as hardworking, caring, and responsible. She was the third of four siblings and played a key role in supporting her household.

Pooja went missing on January 12

On January 12, Pooja left her house in the afternoon, telling her mother and sister that she was going to manage a puja event. She left home smiling, with no sign of worry, her mother later recalled, according to a report by Bhaskar English.

When Pooja did not return home late at night and her mobile phone was switched off, the family became anxious. Repeated calls went unanswered, and concern deepened as the hours passed.

Friend Vimal misled the family

The family contacted Vimal, a close friend of Pooja who often visited their home and was treated like a family member. On the phone, Vimal told them that he had dropped Pooja near her house and asked whether she had not reached home yet.

Scroll to load tweet…

After Pooja's disappearance, Vimal even came to the family’s house, acting concerned. Because of his frequent visits and close bond with Pooja, no one suspected him at that stage.

Missing report filed as search begins

On January 13, with Pooja still untraceable and her phone switched off, her father Prem Singh began searching on his own. When no information came to light, the family filed a missing person report with the police.

Police then began scanning CCTV cameras in and around the Durga Nagar area and routes Pooja usually travelled.

CCTV footage exposes the truth

As police examined CCTV footage from different locations, a major clue emerged. Pooja was last seen with Vimal. This raised serious suspicion. When questioned, Vimal initially tried to mislead the police. However, during intense interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the murder.

How the murder was carried out

According to police and family allegations, Vimal first drugged Pooja by giving her an intoxicating substance. Once she became unconscious, he strangled her to death using a muffler.

To destroy evidence and avoid suspicion, Vimal buried her body in a deserted field behind KCMT College, located in the Izzat Nagar police station area.

Body recovered after 10 days

Based on Vimal’s confession, police teams reached the spot late on January 22. The field was excavated, and Pooja’s decomposed body was recovered.

The recovery ended a 10-day search that had left the family in deep pain and uncertainty.

On January 23, the body was sent for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities.

Timeline of events

January 12 (Afternoon): Pooja leaves home for a puja event

January 12 (Midnight): Vimal tells family he dropped her near home

January 13: Missing report filed

January 14-21: Police scan CCTV footage

January 21 (Evening): Vimal detained and questioned

January 22 (Late night): Body recovered from field

January 23: Post-mortem conducted

Family devastated, demands justice

At the district hospital morgue, Pooja’s mother Mahendra Devi, brother Manoj, and other family members were inconsolable. Her mother said she still cannot believe that the daughter who left home smiling will never return.

The family said Pooja trusted Vimal completely and never supported anything wrong.

Colleagues remember Pooja's kindness

Several girls who worked with Pooja arrived at the post-mortem house. They said Pooja helped them get regular work at wedding and religious events.

According to them, at least 50 families depended on Pooja for their livelihood. “She always helped everyone,” one colleague said. “We only want justice. The accused should be punished.”

Possible motive under investigation

Police said the exact motive is still being investigated. The victim’s brother alleged that Vimal killed Pooja to loot her scooter and jewellery, which included gold rings, chains, and earrings.

Police are also probing the case from a possible love affair angle and are investigating whether Vimal acted alone or if someone else was involved.