Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed the new Governor of Nagaland. Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha celebrated the appointment, thanking the central leadership for trusting Bihar leaders.

Bihar Leaders Welcome Appointment

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal visit newly appointed Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav's residence on Friday.

On the appointment of former Bihar Assembly Speaker and leader Nand Kishore Yadav as the Governor of Nagaland, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "Nand Kishore Yadav has been a senior leader of Bihar and worked for the BJP Jan Sangh for a long time. Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland, for this I thank Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi."

He said, Yadav served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and he is also a long-time serving worker of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP President Sanjay Saraogi Thursday, celebrated the appointment of Nand Kishore Yadav as the new Governor of Nagaland. Party leaders, while speaking to ANI, noted that Nand Kishore Yadav's appointment reflects the central government's trust in leaders from Bihar for high constitutional roles. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "Former Bihar State President Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed to the post of the Governor (of Nagaland) by the Government of India. The National President was also appointed from Bihar."

Yadav Vows to Work for State's Development

Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, who was appointed as the Nagaland Governor on Friday, said that he will work for the development of the state within Constitutional limits. President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"I want to thank the President of India and PM Modi for giving me an important responsibility. I will play my role in the development of Nagaland within the limits of the Constitution," Yadav told ANI.

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav?

Nand Kishore Yadav is a senior BJP leader who served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025. Representing the Patna Sahib constituency, he is a long-time BJP worker and has also held important cabinet ministerial portfolios, including Road Construction and Health in the Bihar government.

He has also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar. The BJP leader has also been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

New Bihar Governor Appointed

On the other hand, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar. (ANI)