A 42-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at a deserted roadside dhaba in Bahadurgarh early Monday after being abducted by a group of men who followed the bus she was travelling in. Police said four of the five accused have been arrested, while one remains absconding.

According to Jhajjar police commissioner Rajshree Singh, the woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had arrived in Bahadurgarh with her uncle to look for work. Around 2am on January 12, she alighted at Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station on Delhi Metro’s Green Line, where her cousin came to receive them. The five men allegedly began following them.

By 2.30am, the men separated her from her relatives, intimidated them, and took her to a deserted dhaba on Delhi-Rohtak Road, about 100 metres from the metro station. There, she was sexually assaulted.

Her family approached police, leading to the registration of an FIR at City police station in Bahadurgarh. The woman’s medical examination was conducted, and her statement was recorded before a magistrate. Initially, she claimed the men had only stolen belongings, but investigators later recovered CCTV footage from the dhaba confirming the assault.

Police said the accused had purchased liquor shortly before the crime, paying Rs 100 in cash and Rs 30 digitally via UPI. The transaction provided a crucial lead, helping investigators trace the suspects. Crime Investigation Agency teams analysed CCTV footage, digital payment records, call detail logs, and social media inputs to track their movements.

Within eight hours, four men were arrested. All are residents of Bahadurgarh, originally from Bihar, and living in rented accommodation in Chhotu Ramnagar. Their names were withheld pending a test identification parade. They were produced before a Bahadurgarh court and remanded to police custody for two days. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fifth accused.