The Indian Army's Eastern Command and Northeast Frontier Railway held a joint exercise in Guwahati to align mechanisms for crisis response. The goal was to bolster operational preparedness and develop dual-use infrastructure in the Eastern sector.

A scenario planning exercise was held on Wednesday in Guwahati under 101 Area and HQ Eastern Command, the Indian Army's largest command covering Northeast India, focusing on understanding mutual strengths and optimizing resource between the Army and Northeast Frontier Railway. According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, the primary goal was to align working mechanisms to ensure rapid, coordinated responses during any national crisis.

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Focus on Preparedness and Strategic Infrastructure

"The session brainstormed diverse contingencies to bolster operational preparedness across the sensitive Eastern sector. Significant emphasis was placed on developing dual-use infrastructure, a strategic move designed to enhance logistics while ensuring substantial expenditure savings for the government," the release said.

Strengthening Inter-Agency Coordination

Senior officers from NFR, Eastern Command, and Army HQ attended to draw critical lessons in synergy and inter-agency coordination.

The statement said that by streamlining these processes, the exercise developed a higher level of confidence among stakeholders. "This collaborative framework ensures that both the military and railways can seamlessly integrate their efforts, providing a unified and efficient front during times of criticality," it added. (ANI)