Himachal Pradesh's State Election Commission has launched a special revision of electoral rolls for all gram panchayats and urban bodies ahead of upcoming local elections. Residents turning 18 by April 1, 2026, are eligible to register.

The State Election Commission Himachal Pradesh has initiated a special revision of electoral rolls for all gram panchayats and urban local bodies across the state, an official press note said on Wednesday.

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The commission clarified that the revision exercise will not be affected by delimitation, bifurcation or reorganisation, and aims to update voter lists ahead of upcoming local body elections.

Revision Schedule and Key Dates

As per the schedule, submission of claims and objections before the revision authority will continue till March 28, 2026, while their disposal will be completed by April 2. Appeals can be filed until April 10, with final disposal slated for April 17. The supplementary voter list is expected to be published by April 20 or earlier.

Eligibility for New Voters

The commission said any ordinary resident of Himachal Pradesh who turns 18 years of age on or before April 1, 2026, will be eligible for inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Accessing Voter Lists and Filing Claims

It further informed that voter lists prepared earlier, including names of those who attained the age of 18 years by October 1, 2025, are available at district, sub-division, block and Panchayat headquarters, as well as on the official website and the Voter Sarathi application.

According to the commission, over 57 lakh voters have already been registered in the state. Individuals whose names are missing from the rolls or who wish to file objections regarding any entry can submit applications to the concerned Revising Authority within the stipulated timeline. The commission also noted that, in view of upcoming local body elections, those attaining 18 years of age by April 1, 2026, will be allowed to exercise their franchise in panchayat and urban body polls. The move is aimed at ensuring maximum participation and accuracy in the electoral rolls across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)