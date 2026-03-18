Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi flagged off 182 new buses for the state's transport corporation. Each of the 182 Assembly constituencies will receive one new bus as part of this ₹62 crore public service initiative.

Gujarat Expands Public Transport Fleet

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has added another milestone in its commitment to public service with the inauguration of 182 new buses. According to an official release, the event was held in Gandhinagar, where Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of State for Transport Pravin Mali flagged off 182 new buses, one for each of the state's 182 Assembly constituencies, for passenger service, in the presence of State Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and office bearers. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister also symbolically handed over keys to the drivers of these new buses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Vital Lifeline for Gujarat's Commuters

Gujarat ST Corporation, a vital and accessible mode of transportation for citizens, operates a fleet of over 8,000 buses daily, covering approximately 33 lakh kilometres and providing safe, reliable, and timely services to more than 27 lakh passengers, enabling them to reach their destinations efficiently.

During various festivals and religious fairs, additional ST buses are operated to provide transportation facilities, enabling people across the state to celebrate occasions with their families.

State-Backed Fleet Modernization

The State Government provides financial assistance to the ST Corporation every year for the purchase of new buses. Accordingly, in 2024-25, a total of 1,963 vehicles have been deployed for public service, including 963 Super Express buses, 550 Gurjar Nagari buses, 100 sleeper buses and 350 midi buses. Under the PPP model, planning has also been undertaken to operate 200 modern Volvo and AC buses. Overall, 1,963 non-AC buses and 200 AC buses have been introduced in phases for public service.

New Additions Valued at ₹62 Crore

Now, an additional 182 buses worth ₹62 crore have been inaugurated for operation. On this occasion, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other ministers greeted the people and conveyed their best wishes.

The event was also attended by Principal Secretary of Transport Hareet Shukla, Transport Commissioner and GSRTC Managing Director Rajender Kumar, along with officials of the ST Corporation.