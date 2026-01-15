A bitter marital dispute in Chhattisgarh turned dramatic when a wife branded her husband a ‘Paaltoo Chooha’ for obeying his parents. The High Court upheld divorce on cruelty and desertion grounds, awarding her ₹5 lakh permanent alimony.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld a family court’s 2019 decision granting divorce to a 39‑year‑old bank employee, ruling that his wife’s insistence on separating from his parents amounted to mental cruelty. The court also ordered him to pay Rs 5 lakh as permanent alimony to his 34‑year‑old wife, a government school teacher earning Rs 46,941 per month.

The couple married on June 28, 2009, and a son was born on June 5, 2010. The child currently resides with the mother in Bilaspur. The husband testified that his wife repeatedly provoked him against his parents, demanded a separate residence, and even insulted him by calling him a “Paaltoo Chooha” (pet rat) for obeying them. He alleged she became aggressive, physically assaulted him, and attempted to harm herself during pregnancy.

He further claimed he was excluded from ceremonies after their child’s birth and that his wife left for her parental home in August 2010 for the Teej festival, never returning. Evidence presented included a text message from her stating he should leave his parents’ house if he wished her to return, which she admitted to sending during cross‑examination.

The wife denied the allegations, arguing she was never accepted by her in‑laws and accused her husband of neglect, abusive language, and drinking. She maintained that she tried to restore conjugal rights but was rejected. Despite her defense, the High Court found the husband’s testimony consistent and corroborated, while her admissions supported findings of cruelty and desertion.

The court concluded that desertion for over two years prior to filing the divorce petition was proven. It held that demanding separation from parents constituted mental cruelty under matrimonial law. While affirming the divorce, the bench considered both parties’ incomes and the husband’s responsibility toward the minor child before fixing permanent alimony at Rs 5 lakh.