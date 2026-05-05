A 25-year-old coaching teacher allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the Ubhaon police station area, police said on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old coaching teacher allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the Ubhaon police station area, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said on Tuesday. Manish Sharma, coaching instructor from Bithua Mor in Bilthra Road, was found dead on Monday evening inside the institute where he taught.

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Investigations revealed that Sharma was reportedly battling severe monetary constraints, especially with the responsibility of arranging funds for his sister’s wedding.

According to officials, Sharma allegedly hanged himself from an iron angle inside the coaching premises. The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra), Alok Gupta, said, “He had to arrange money for his sister's marriage, but his income from teaching was not sufficient to meet the expenses. Distressed over this, he allegedly ended his life due to depression.”