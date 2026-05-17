YSRCP announces statewide protests on May 18 against steep fuel price hikes in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu government of failing its pre-election promise to provide relief and burdening citizens with high living costs.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced statewide protest programmes on May 18 against the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu government of burdening people despite promising fuel price relief before elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a statement issued by the YSRCP State office, while addressing a teleconference with party regional coordinators, district presidents, parliamentary observers, MLAs, constituency coordinators, assembly observers, and leaders of affiliated wings, Sajjala said Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing some of the highest fuel prices in the country.

He stated that people are already struggling under rising living costs, and instead of reducing prices, the government has further increased the burden on farmers, transport operators, small traders, and middle-class families. He said the fuel price hike is triggering a rise in essential commodity prices and worsening economic distress across sectors.

Recalling the promises made by Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh during the previous YSRCP government, Sajjala said the ruling alliance must now implement its own assurances to the people.

Statewide Protest Plan

As per the statement, following directions from YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party decided to organise protests in all constituency headquarters across the state on May 18. Sajjala instructed party MLAs and constituency coordinators to lead demonstrations and later submit memorandums to District Collectors, RDOs, and MROs.

He called upon political parties, public organisations, and affiliated groups to join the protests and make them massive and innovative.

Party Reviews Electoral Roll Preparations

Sajjala also reviewed preparations related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and asked the party machinery to remain fully alert. He stressed that every booth should be treated as a unit and directed leaders to complete the appointment of capable Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the earliest.

He said the party's central office has prepared a special orientation and training plan for BLAs to ensure no genuine voter is removed during the revision process.

He further instructed party leaders to complete committee appointments, ID card verification, and digitisation processes within the next two weeks without delay.

Stating that YS Jagan is personally monitoring these activities, Sajjala asked leaders to strengthen media and social media campaigns at district and constituency levels to effectively take the party's programmes, public struggles, and the failures of the coalition government to the people. (ANI)