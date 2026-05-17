Dr Priti Adani inaugurated the Adani Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital in Bihar's Saran district, a joint initiative to provide affordable eye care and eradicate curable blindness, praising the 'sacred spirit' of the teams involved.

Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani on Sunday expressed her deep admiration for the "sacred spirit" of service following the inauguration of the Adani Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital in Mastichak, Bihar's Saran district.

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Expressing her admiration for the dedication of the local teams, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, took to social media to share her experience. "Witnessing closely the sacred spirit and dedication of Akhand Jyoti Hospital and the Gayatri Family, devoted to selfless service, filled my heart with reverence and fresh inspiration," Dr Priti Adani posted on X.

Highlighting the impact of the project, Dr Priti Adani further stated, "We are fully confident that this initiative, begun from the soil of Bihar, will bring new light and hope into the lives of millions in need."

A Centre of Excellence for Ophthalmology

The newly inaugurated hospital at Mastichak is designed to be a centre of excellence for ophthalmology in Bihar. The Adani Eye Care Project of the Adani Group is a historic joint initiative of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and the Adani Foundation, under which the Adani Centre for Eye Diseases and the Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences will be operated.

The Legacy of Akhand Jyoti

Backed by over two decades of clinical excellence, Akhand Jyoti has built a legacy centred on high-volume, high-success surgical interventions. The network captures unparalleled scale in regional healthcare delivery, operating across 5 dedicated hospitals, more than 49 regional eye clinics, and a robust infrastructure of over 880 beds.

Today, the network serves more than 13,59,000 happy patients and executes over 1,45,000 vision-restoring surgeries annually. It remains the most preferred institution for cataract surgeries in the region, driven by senior eye surgeons who individually carry the expertise of performing over 20,000 successful procedures.

Bringing 'New Light and Hope'

The newly launched project is designed to serve vulnerable communities across northern and central India by integrating cutting-edge treatment facilities with robust capacity-building infrastructure. The campus will handle a vastly expanded patient load, delivering free or highly subsidised modern medical technology for conditions ranging from cataracts and glaucoma to advanced retinal and pediatric disorders.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Dr Priti Adani performed Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the state-of-the-art facility, marking a significant collaboration between the Adani Foundation and the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, aimed at eradicating curable blindness and providing high-quality, affordable eye care to underserved communities in the region. (ANI)